Health and Wellness

Advancement of Technology in the Field of Bedwetting Alarms by One Stop Bedwetting

Comment(0)

One Stop Bedwetting (https://onestopbedwetting.com/), an online store of bedwetting alarms, waterproof mattress pads and bed-wetting solutions has introduced an affordable and easy to use bedwetting solution. The newest bedwetting alarm is the Guardian bedwetting alarm (https://onestopbedwetting.com/bedwetting-alarms). Guardian alarm provides an effective treatment for bedwetting, a common condition that effects 1 in every 15 children and Millions of teens and adults.
The Guardian bedwetting alarm is the most comfortable alarm available in the store. It comes with a reversible cotton cloth bed mat for maximum convenience to suit the need of users of all ages and a microprocessor controlled alarm unit. The alarm is placed on the bedside, so users can enjoy a good night’s sleep.
Guardian alarms are available for both beds and wheelchairs to monitor incontinence in users.
In addition to Guardian, One Stop Bedwetting also carries several popular, doctor recommend alarms including Chummie, Shield, Smart, NewU and Zest. Together these alarms have helped tens of thousands of children, teens and adults stop nighttime bedwetting.
One Stop Bedwetting also announced that their brands are also now available at Walmart, Amazon, BuyBuy Baby and are working with several other retailers both within USA and internationally.
One Stop Bedwetting has worldwide headquarters in Santa Clara California. The company’s consumer products network includes a variety of wearable bedwetting alarms, bedside bedwetting alarms, Waterproof beddings. We are there to help someone stop bedwetting – age does not matter.

Contact:
Elizabeth Parker
One Stop Bedwetting
2954 Scott Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Related Articles
Health and Wellness

World Summit on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare

editor

It gives us great pleasure to inform you that we are organizing a thought provoking Conference on Psychiatry, Mental Health Nursing and Healthcare which will be held in Los Angeles, USA from Nov 26-27, 2018. The two days conference includes Workshops, Symposiums, Keynote sessions & Plenary talks with an additional Special sessions conducted by eminent […]
Health and Wellness

Menopause Expert Celebrates Launch of New Book ‘Hot Chixs Hot Sex’

Experienced Pharmacist and Menopause Practitioner, Irene Hogan will release her latest book on menopause to the Canadian public later this month. The book launch event will be held on the 20th of June 2018 at Dundas, Ontario. Irene Hogan’s Hot Chixs Hot Sex: How to Survive Menopause, is a must-have guide on how to live […]
Health and Wellness

Capillary Electrophoresis Systems Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Capillary electrophoresis system is an instrument used in separation of nucleic acids and proteins with high accuracy and within short span of time. Capillary electrophoresis is based on the principle of separation of molecules according to charge and size. The basic difference between capillary electrophoresis and gel electrophoresis is that the molecules are separated inside […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *