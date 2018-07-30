Quality Management Software Market Global Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The global quality management software market is about to witness tremendous growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements in IT and their deployment strategies, automation across all layers of manufacturing and adoption of quality based tools among SME are the major factors that are driving the market.

Increasing investments in research and development from organizations and adoption of cloud-based services are fuelling the market growth. The high costs associated with installation and maintenance of quality management systems are hampering the market growth.

Major Key Players:

Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Sparta Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

IQS, Inc. (U.S.)

MasterControl, Inc. (U.S.)

MetricStream, Inc. (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Plex Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Arena Solutions, Inc. (U.S.)

Intelex Technologies, Inc. (Canada

QUMAS (U.S.)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

AssurX, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Autodesk Inc, (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The global Quality Management Software Market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. North America holds the majority of market share followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The increasing awareness of quality management software among organizations is driving the market in North America region. IBM Corporation, an American multinational technology company is offering quality management software which helps in identifying the process required for quality and their implementation, monitor, measure, analyze, identifying and implementation of actions that are necessary to increase the quality in the output.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness steep growth through the forecast period. Owing to increase in adoption of quality management across various industries, raising awareness to produce cost-effective products are driving the market in the region. Anritsu Corporation, a Japanese telecommunications company is offering quality management software known as QuiCCA which is an advanced tool for quality control. It helps in managing and controlling the operation across the production line by recording data at the time of production which will be helpful for audit purposes.

Key Findings:

In February 2018, Sparta Systems Inc., a leading provider of regulatory and quality management software solutions launched cloud-based application known as Trackwise digital which is a quality management software. This software helps the healthcare industry by integrating quality and compliance management processes.

On Feb 08, 2018 Rizepoint, provider of software solutions launched a quality management based on blockchain. With the help of block chain the enterprises can track their supply chain movements from thousands of suppliers for unified quality management

Intended Audience:

Software developers

Testing

Research Organizations

Cloud service providers

Software vendors

IT providers

