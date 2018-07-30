Business

Processed Pork Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2024

Global Processed Pork Market: Overview

Processed Pork Market consists of processed meat of Pig or Swine. Due to advantages such as year round availability, convenience and enhanced shelf-life, processed meat is preferred over fresh meat by foodservice industry, fast food restaurants and fast casual diners. The meat is either smoked or seasoned or treated with certain chemicals to convert it into processed form which enhances the taste of the pork. It also makes the pork less susceptible to micro-organisms.

The global Processed Pork Market is segmented by application such as bacon, sausage, pork chops, ham and others. Geographically, market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Segmentation is also done by product type as Fresh Processed, Pre-Cooked, Raw-Cooked, Raw-Fermented, Dried, Cured and Others.

Global Processed Pork Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Processed Pork Market are JBS SA, Pilgrims Pride Corp., Smithfield Foods, Inc., Sysco Corp., Hormel Foods Corp., Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Sanderson farms among others.

Global Processed Pork Market: Drivers and Restraints

The key drivers of Processed Pork Market include technological advancements in Pork production, higher disposable income of households and growing restaurant industry specially fast-food and fast-casual dining. Some of the restraining factors for Processed Pork Market are growing obesity concerns and Government regulations on animal raising and meat processing. Moreover in regions such as Middle-East among others, pork is considered to be a traditional taboo and is strictly prohibited to consume pork products.

The Processed Pork Meat market across the globe is expected to grow with a significant single digit CAGR over the period of 2013- 2019. Frozen food market is expected to grow and would complement the growth of processed pork market in different regions of the world.

