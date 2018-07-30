Polyurethane Elastomers Market Trends, Size & Forecast Analysis 2018 – 2026

Polyurethane is a polymer comprising of organic molecules. Polyurethane elastomers are derived from polyurethane. Polyurethane elastomers are derived from the reaction between isocyanate molecule and a molecule of multiple alcohol groups called polyol. Polyurethane elastomer is a class or material of polyurethane that possesses properties of a rubber. Akin to rubber material, polyurethane elastomers exhibit qualities such as plasticity, elasticity, and resistance to abrasion & solvents. Polyurethane elastomers are also known as synthetic rubbers as they are manufactured using other organic molecules.

Based upon product type, the polyurethane elastomers market can be segmented into thermoplastic elastomers and thermosetting elastomers. Demand for thermosetting polyurethane elastomers is high in the polyurethane elastomers market across the globe. Thermosetting elastomers set permanently when heated. Most polyurethane elastomers are based on thermosetting polymers. However, demand for thermoplastic elastomers is also high. Thermoplastic elastomers become soft on heating and harden on cooling, and are able to repeat these processes. Thermoplastic elastomers are cheaper, efficient, and used in wide range of applications. Polyurethane elastomers are employed in almost all end-user industries. They exhibit properties such as high durability, resistance to fire, soft touch, and clarity.

Based upon end-user type, the polyurethane elastomers market can be divided into automotive, building & construction, footwear, electronics, and others. The automotive segment accounted for the major share of the polyurethane elastomers market in 2016. Polyurethane elastomers are primarily used in manufacture of wheels, automotive suspension bushings, and other parts of automotive products. Under the electronics segment, polyurethane elastomers are used for forming high resilience foam and insulation panels.

Polyurethane elastomers are used for in elevators and other infrastructure items in the building & construction industry. Under the others segment, polyurethane elastomers are used for making shopping carts, hoses, and sealants.

