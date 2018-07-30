Tech

Novasom Industries and New Yorker Electronics Team to Offer Single Board Computer (SBC) Solutions

Comment(0)

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has teamed with Novasom Industries to sponsor a global network for supplying Single Board Computer (SBC) products. Novasom Industries products consist of a complete family of boards and HW/SW systems, developed after more than 10 years of engineering experience from a team of over 40 engineers to develop customer solutions.

Novasom Industries is a global engineering company that manufactures advanced technology solutions for products and processes in the fields of embedded electronics. The company specializes in the design and production of Industrial Single Board Computer Lines, Embedded Systems and accessories in the automotive, railway, military, medical and power electronics industrial sectors.

New Yorker Electronics customers will now have a trusted source for SBC solutions. According to New Yorker Electronics’ President Barry Slivka, “This relationship is beneficial for customers because it means rather than putting resources into the R&D of these solutions – with uncertain timetables – customers can have a single board modified to exact specifications by Novasom Industries’ top engineers. In many cases, the solution already exists and can be as easy as plug and play remedy.”

Novasom products are designed in-house from start to finish. The company’s designs resolve specific problems across the board, such as how to manage a display or use low level peripherals, things that might seem simple but that can hide a multitude of unexpected pitfalls.

As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics will supply the full line of Novasom Industries’ ARM-based Single Board Computers, Intel-based Single Board Computers, NovaPC Embedded Systems and custom and tailor-made products. New Yorker Electronics will also be supplying the full line of Novasom Industries Development Kits and the Novaembed software development tool.

Related Articles
Tech

Digital Intelligence Platform Market Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Analysis, Development Strategy, Emerging Technologies, Global Trends and Forecast by Regions

Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market: by Component (Energy Optimization, Analytics, Data Management), Touch point (Mobile, Social Media, Web, Kiosk, Email), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical – Forecast to 2023 Digital intelligence platform market is estimated to exhibit high growth potential during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand across various industry verticals. Rising […]
Tech

Endpoint Security Market – Cyber Attacks and Threats Driving Demand for Endpoint Security

The report provides a comprehensive overview of endpoint security market across the globe. The report also offers an overall outline of global market. Along with that, it also presents information about the dominating players operating in endpoint security market across the globe. A new report titled “Global Endpoint Security Market” has recently been added in the online database of […]
Tech

The Institution of Engineers, Singapore inaugurates Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng as 27th President

25 May 2018 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Release The Institution of Engineers, Singapore inaugurates Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng as 27th President IES to drive engineering excellence beyond built environment and recognise wide-ranging skillsets to meet Singapore’s evolving needs The Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) will inaugurate Dr. Yeoh Lean Weng of the National Research Foundation […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *