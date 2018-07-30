Tech

LinkOptimizer for Adobe InDesign Addresses Photoshop Unicode Related Bug

Comment(0)

Zevrix Solutions announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.6, a maintenance update to company’s workflow automation solution for Adobe InDesign. LinkOptimizer lets users automatically scale and crop linked images to their InDesign dimensions at specified target resolution, convert image formats and colors, apply sharpening, and more. The new version addressed a Photoshop bug that prevents third party tools from opening images whose names contain URL encoded characters in Unicode percent escape format.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces LinkOptimizer 5.2.6, a maintenance update to its image processing automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/LinkOptimizer.php). Awarded 4 out of 5 stars by Computer Arts magazine, LinkOptimizer automates complex image manipulation tasks and helps users reduce the size of InDesign links, save prepress costs, and easily repurpose InDesign documents for web and mobile devices.

The new version addresses a Photoshop bug that prevents AppleScript from opening files with URL encoded names. As a result, LinkOptimizer cannot process images whose names contain UTF encoded characters in the so called Unicode percent escape format. With the new update LinkOptimizer will identify the issue during processing and inform the user of the exact nature of the problem rather than only displaying a generic error message from Photoshop. The user will be advised to remove the Unicode codes from the file name in order to process the affected images.

“LinkOptimizer has changed my life and saved me days and days of work as a retoucher for an international quarterly magazine,” says Steve Krason of Chicago based SK Design Group. “It’s a lifesaver”.

LinkOptimizer works automatically with Photoshop to eliminate the excess image data of InDesign links, perform essential image adjustments and convert image formats. For example, with just a click of a button users can:

• Optimize dozens of InDesign files
• Scale and crop images to match their dimensions in InDesign
• Change their resolution to 300 dpi
• Convert RGB images to CMYK
• Resave JPEGs as TIFF
• Run a Photoshop action on each image

As a result users can save gigabytes of disk space and countless hours of optimizing images manually, accelerate document output, reduce job turnaround and cut costs through faster processing.

Pricing and Availability:
LinkOptimizer can be purchased from Zevrix website for $259.95 USD (Lite version: $179.95) as well as from Adobe Exchange and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. The update is free for LinkOptimizer 5.x users and $130 to upgrade from previous versions. LinkOptimizer requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign / Photoshop CS5-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions
Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides automation and productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud and Creative Suite software, PDF workflows, graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office output on Mac OS. Zevrix is dedicated to help professionals increase their profits through automating everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com. Copyright (C) 2018 Zevrix Solutions. All Rights Reserved. Other trademarks and registered trademarks may be the property of their respective owners.

Related Articles
Tech

ATEX – what does this mean for the user? SKVTechnik answers general questions.

editor

ATEX – suitable side channel blowers from SKVTechnik (http://seitenkanalverdichter-technik.de/) What does ATEX mean? ATEX is a French abbreviation of ATmospheres EXplosibles and means explosive atmosphere. It indicates a source of danger. In the context of side channel blowers, the imprint means that these devices are suitable for use in potentially explosive atmospheres and for pumping […]
Tech

Indus OS, an indigenous technology platform partners with Mobile Discovery Company Appnext

Appnext will provide Indus OS with smart interactive tools and technologies helping India’s home-grown mobile operating system to offer its customers a unique way to discover and access services. Rakesh Deshmukh, Co-Founder & CEO, Indus OS: “Our focus has always been to create technology specifically for India and to have over 1 billion smartphone users […]
Tech

Wearable Security Device Market 2018 Top Key Players: Samsung Electronics, Epson, Intel Corporation, LG Electronics

Market Highlights: Since the introduction of smart devices and connected space, there has been a huge development in implementing security in these smart devices. Numerous successful attempts have been done such as in smart watches, smartphone, jewelry and many others. Even the clothes are being tested and designed with special materials that can transmit some […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *