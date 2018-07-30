Latex Medical Disposables Market to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2023

Medical gloves are gloves which are used and disposed of after being used in clinical processes or in the course of surgical procedures. The gloves are synthetic and made out of numerous kinds of polymers such as latex, nitrile rubber, vinyl, and neoprene.

The latex medical disposables market includes latex gloves, latex urethral catheters, and latex probe covers which might be used for numerous scientific interventions. Latex gloves have an essential function in the healthcare industry, both for surgical and diagnostic purposes to keep away from direct touch with an infectious agent or risky drug.

The Global Latex Medical Disposables market size was around USD 4.99 billion in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach USD 6.4 billion by 2023.

The healthcare and the medical enterprise is growing at a rapid rate as a consequence growing the demand for disposable gloves marketplace as it is the staple product required in this enterprise.

There are 2 styles of Medical gloves, exam gloves, and surgical gloves. Surgical gloves that are used during surgeries are generally made to a higher general and have greater precise sizing, higher precision, and sensitivity, whilst exam gloves are available as both sterile gloves and non-sterile gloves. Latex, which is used in the manufacturing of those gloves, is replaced via vinyl, nitrile rubber or neoprene is broadly used, as there is a growth rate of latex allergy amongst the wider populace.

Disposable gloves have served the medical industry for a long term in terms of hygiene upkeep, protection measures and occasional value. The non-powdered glove market is anticipated to grow at a quicker rate because of its use in surgery as compared to powdered gloves which retard the healing procedure.

North America is the market leader which commanded a 35% percentage of the market in 2018, with Europe in second place. The growing worries concerning safety, growing attention concerning fitness and the spread of contagious diseases, and growing measures for preventing these illnesses are few main factors propelling the market in Europe and North America. The Asia Pacific is predicted to develop robustly in the course of the report mentioned forecast duration. India, China, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand are predicted to represent a vital part of the market for latex medical disposables during the forecast period.

Some of the companies dominating the market include B. Braun Melsungen, C.R. Bard, Ansell, Top Glove Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Bhd., Supermax Corporation Berhad, Dynarex Corporation, and Medtronic plc.

