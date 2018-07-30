Business

Latest Research Report on Acrylic Elastomers Market Industry 2023 Size, Trends, Project SWOT and Investment Feasibility Analysis

Acrylic Elastomers Market Huge Demand in Year 2018-023 Analysis by Segment, by Type & Covers & Future Growth Analysis
Global Acrylic Elastomers Market valued approximately USD 595 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The market growth is primarily attributed to the increasing demand for acrylic elastomers across end-user industries. Automotive industry is posing the highest demand due to rising focus of automotive manufacturers to enhance their manufacturing capacities. Owing to their various properties such as excellent heat and oil resistance, acrylic elastomers are being increasingly used in various applications.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years.
The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are Dow, Zeon Corporation, NOK Corporation, BASF SE, Trelleborg AB, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Der-Gom SRL, Changzhou Haiba Ltd., Chengdu Dowhon Industrial Co., Ltd.,Denka Company Limited. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

By Type
• Acrylic Co-Monomer Elastomers
• Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers
By End-User
• Automotive
• Construction
• Industrial
• Others
By Regions:
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• UK
• Germany
• Asia Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year  2015
Base year  2016
Forecast period  2017 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Acrylic Elastomers in Market Study:

• Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
• Venture capitalists
• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
• Third-party knowledge providers
• Investment bankers
• Investors

