GRATITUDE IS ALWAYS IN FASHION UNTUCKit Launches Military Appreciation Program

UNTUCKit Launches Military Appreciation Program

DENVER, COLORADO – 30/07/2018 – At UNTUCKit, Every Day is Veterans Day™ ! To that end, the apparel retailer has partnered with Leading Points Corporation to offer apermanent 25% discount to all members of the United States Armed Forces, all veterans, and all military family members.
“We recognize the immense sacrifice of our country’s military members and their families,” says UNTUCKit CEO Aaron Sanandres. “We want to do more than say thank you once a year. This discount is our way of showing how much we appreciate their service all year long.”
“UNTUCKit’s innovative designs and approach to apparel shows a commitment to their customers,” said Kevin Sullivan, president of Leading Points Corporation. “By enacting this military discount program, UNTUCKit is demonstrating their respect for military members and their families. We are glad to partner with them in this initiative.”
Service members, veterans and family members will be able to access this 25% discount by going to UNTUCKit.com/pages/military and verifying their military status. Once verified, users can use their 25% discount anytime they shop UNTUCKit.com.
About UNTUCKit:
One of the fastest-growing retail brands in the country, UNTUCKit was launched to solve the problem that millions of men struggle with every day – how to find a shirt that fits well and looks polished while worn untucked. UNTUCKit was the first to create a signature shirt with perfectly-contoured hemlines and a tailored fit specifically designed to be worn untucked, creating a way for men to look smart and polished while still being casual and comfortable. Since launching in 2011 with its signature men’s shirt, UNTUCKit has evolved to outfit the whole family with the addition of lines for women and boys. Dedicated to creating an unmatched shopping experience, UNTUCKit is one of the most active e-commerce store expansions stories of 2017, having opened 20 locations just this year and plans for international expansion in 2018. To shop and learn more, visit www.untuckit.com.
About Leading Points
Leading Points Corporation specializes in helping companies develop and implement comprehensive military programs. They are considered the experts in matters of securing placement of their clients’ products in the military exchange store distribution channel as well as developing special promotions and distributing them across the military and government markets. As a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), Leading Points’ leadership team is personally involved with a number of veteran non-profits. Their daily dedication to the military enhances their mission to build strategic partnerships with companies who seek to provide the military market with the very best products and services available. The company is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

