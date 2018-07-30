Health and Wellness

Global Organ Preservation Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

The global organ preservation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period (2017-2022). Organ preservation is the process by which organs are preserved outside of the body or organism to reuse. It is required to preserves organs before transplant process since organs are vulnerable in external climate and also it can be dysfunctional after taken out from the human body. Organ preservation enable to maintain organs functionality for the reuse in another human body through surgical procedures. Rise in demand for organ transplantation process across the globe is anticipated to drive the growth of organ preservation market. Furthermore, geriatric population will boost the growth of organ preservation market. However, the risk of organ failure in aged people and lack of organ donor acts as barrier for the growth of organ preservation market. Additionally, the development of medical technologically and advancement in organs preservative technology will emphasize the growth of organ preservation solutions market in near future.

The organ preservation market can be segmented majorly into three parts on the basis of solution, technique and organ type. On the basis of solution, the industry has been further segmented into Viaspan, Custodial HTK– (Histidine-Tryptophan-Ketoglutarate) Solution, Renograf, Perfadex, Human Biosystem (HBS) Solution and others. On the basis of technique organ preservation market has been segmented into static cold storage (SCS) technique, hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. Hypothermic machine perfusion is anticipated to perform significantly in the growth of global organ preservation market during the forecast period. On the basis of organ type organ preservation, the market has been segmented into kidneys, liver, lung, heart and other organs (pancreas, intestine).

