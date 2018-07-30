Find Trusted and Verified Professional Rental Homes Online

When anyone is visiting a new place the first thing that they lookout is for a comfortable accommodation. Those who are not interested in staying at the hotels generally lookout for rental homes for their stay. Just by going through the websites and rental properties you never know about the safety and facilities that a home can offer for your stay. Similarly, even the home renters find it difficult whether they can trust anyone who are applying for their rental homes. To avoid these hassles here comes a portal LInkedstay.com that has been launched to offer a trusted and verified platform for the home owners and the renters to meet their interests without any hassles. This is because the portal lists only those home owners whose has verified corporate or college email to offer a secure and safe rental property to the renters. Similarly, the renters are also verified for the home owners to find only trusted professional renters and travellers to rent out their property.

Those who are looking for a rental property can find trusted vacation home rental properties on Linkedstay with all details like the property type, number of rooms, bathrooms, kitchen, balconies, check-in and check-out time and also other attractive features, facilities and amenities for one to make a choice. It becomes easy for the renters to go through the verified properties for rent available in their interested locations and compare the rental prices before choosing one for their stay. One can find short term home rental, long term home rental, daily, weekly or monthly rentals on the portal so that the renters can choose accordingly in their favourite places and within affordable prices. The verified professional rental homes owners can also easily list their properties on the portal to promote their properties and attract renters to make an extra income on their rental homes.

Those who would like to rent out their extra space can simply sign in to the portal and create a free listing of their property with just a few clicks. They can upload the images of their rental property and give a clear description to attract renters looking for rental properties. The travellers looking for rental properties can also sign up on the portal and enter the locations and travel dates to find out trusted rental properties to book a place they like to stay and just feel like at home even in a distant place.

Address:

California

San Francisco

USA

+1-669-244-3163

