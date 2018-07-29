Lifestyle

VEGREX CONDUCTS ITS MAIDEN CSR ACTIVITY AT UDAY FOUNDATION

New Delhi: Launching its flagship CSR initiative, ‘BIHAAN’, team VEGREX organised an exclusive clothes donation activity at Uday Foundation centre, Aurbindo Marg. The management at VEGREX had collected old good conditioned clothes of varied sizes from their neighbourhoods for donation, and handed them over to the team at Uday Foundation who will further help in distributing these to the ones in need.
The team also met the support staff at the foundation and discussed various ways of getting associated with the foundation for their future initiatives. This will not only involve donations but would also include some community time with the inmates of the foundation wherein they would be involved in reading and teaching sessions with the kids, organising medical camps for everyone and educational outings from time to time.
Delighted at the prospects of BIHAAN and feeling satisfied after their first activity, Monaly Sinha, MD, Vegrex Communications Pvt. Ltd. said, “There is one common goal in all the efforts everyone puts in today’s world and that is to secure a better tomorrow for people around, but during the process, people tend to forget that this growth should not be limited to just ourselves and our loved ones. There should be a unidirectional approach defining whatever we are trying to achieve should also benefit the society as a whole. We are still budding in our initiative of moving ahead with our organisation but we have pledged to ourselves that with every step we take for our growth, we will ensure that the society benefits from it as well.”

