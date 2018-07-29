Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie Wants the Al Badie Group to Enter the Indian Real Estate Development Market

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, (July 06, 2018) – The Al Badie Group (ABG) is a leading real estate development company based in Abu Dhabi that is associated with many prestigious properties developing projects. Mr. Khaled Al Badie, the VP and CEO of the group, has recently expressed the interest of the group to make entry into the Indian real estate market.

Set up back in 1967, ABG has become one of the topmost names in the real estate development sector in UAE. The company has worked on such big projects such as Cityscape Abu Dhabi and Beach Towers project. It has also taken part in different international exhibitions, such as in London, Russia and India, to represent Abu Dhabi.

Buoyed by the success of Al Badie Group and with a keen interest in expanding its operations to other countries, Mr. Khaled and others in the Board of Directors have agreed to take the real estate operations of ABG forward to other nations like India. He is presently in discussions with a number of banks to fund the real estate activities of the group in India, such as the construction of homes, hotels and other commercial and residential projects. Badie has also expressed his desire to work with an expert local real estate developer in a joint venture partnership.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
Mr. Khaled Mohammed Bin Juan AL Badie has been with ABG for around 12 years and holds many important positions in the organization. He is the Vice President and CEO of the group.

For further information, visit the link http://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/abu-dhabi-s-abg-plans-indian-foray-107112101011_1.html.

