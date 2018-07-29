Health and Wellness

Free Cancer detection camp is on going

Hyderabd, 29 July, 2018… A 7 days(25th July to 31st July) free cancer detection camp that was being organised by Marwadi Yuva Manch Greater Hyderabad for twin city people in Begum bazaar at Vishnu fireworks, all those who turned up at the venue underwent medical tests like Eye Checkup, Sugar and Blood Pressure along with cancer detection test.

Lalit Jain, President, Marwadi Yuva Manch said, With Latest machine we are conducting free cancer detection camp. The camp is running successfully on its 5th day, till now more 1,000 people participated in the camp from last 5days, he added.

Dinesh Jain, Secretary Marwadi Yuva Manch said, we are conducting this kind of camp second time in Hyderabad, We Thankful to the volunteers who actively participated in the camp, more than 65 volunteers helped in this, he said.

Lalit Jain, President, Dinesh Jain, Secretary of Marwadi Yuva Manch assured to continue with such programmes at periodical intervals besides contemplating initiatives that could go a long way in bringing smiles in the households of distraught sections of the society. Branch President & Secretary Praveen Jain & Indar Mehta, Camp Convener Lalith Bandari, Co-Convener Jithendar Jain added to that.

