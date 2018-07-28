Uncategorized

The VP Of Al Badie Group Is Supported by An Eminent Team of Management Staff

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 10, 2018) – Not just the CEO, VP and other top management in an organization, but the individuals selected to work under the management group should also be efficient and eminent. Only then, the organization will see success in each and every endeavor. This is the reason behind the success of the Al Badie Group.

When the present VP and CEO Mr. Khaled Al Badie, was selected by the chairman of the organization and his father to take up an important role, Mr. Khaled selected many eminent people to work for this organization.

The contribution of Mr. Khaled Al Badie Dubai along with the contribution made by the eminent team working under him can never be removed from the history of the Al Badie Group and the growth the organization has achieved in different sectors.

Before Mr. Khaled got into the group, he worked for the Abu Dhabi National Bank in a number of positions. In fact, even in the ABG group, he held many positions, before he reached the position of CEO and VP of the group.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
Mr. Khaled did is graduation from a couple of Universities in the United States. He also did a special course in Political Science from Richmond University in England.

For more information, please visit https://khaledalbadie.tumblr.com/

Media Contact:
Mr. Khaled Al Badie
VP, Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/
