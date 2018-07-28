Uncategorized

The Indian Realty Space Can Expect the Entry of Al Badie Group Shortly

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 09, 2018) – Most companies operating in the property development domain in different parts of the world know that India is a huge real estate market. The reason is that the country has a huge population. So, there is a great demand for housing in this part of the world.

Understanding the great market, the giant in the property development arena in the United Arab Emirates, the Al Badie Group recently expressed interest to enter into the Indian realty space. To do the same, the Vice President of the Group Mr. Khaled Al Badie expressed his desire to enter into a joint venture with a company in the real estate domain in India with many years of experience.

When Mr. Al Badie was asked to tell the location in which they wish to get into the realty space in India, he expressed that it is too early to reveal the place. The company has plans to reveal the same in the future.

When expressing his desires in this regard, the VP of ABG said that they are already in talks with the UAE banks with customers from India and having Indian operations to help them find the right prospective partners operating in the real estate domain in India.

About Al Badie Group Property Development Move:
In the United Arab Emirates, the Al Badie Group shares a wide range of top-notch projects with major property development partners.

