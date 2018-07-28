Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie’s Development Happened Along With The Development Of Al Badie Group

Comment(0)

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 09, 2018) – Al Badie Group is a family-owned business. The company was established in the year 1967. The great thing about this business giant in UAE is that they were doing business in this region even before the formation of the United Arab Emirates.

The family-owned business has contributed a lot to the development of this part of the United Arab Emirates. Now, the Vice President and the CEO of this company is Mr. Khaled Al Badie. In addition to these two responsible positions, he holds multiple positions not just in the ABG, but also in the sister concerns of this group.

For more than a decade now with his association with the ABG, Mr. Khaled Al Badie Dubai has taken up many positions and without any doubt, he is one of the key players in the group and he makes many managerial decisions because of this extensive knowledge about the finance, banking and business sectors.

As he is the VP and CEO of the organization, he is holding the responsibility of talking to many businesses for expanding the operations of ABG. The good thing and the important reason behind the success of ABG is the leadership of Mr. Khaled and the eminent team functioning as per his instructions.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
To serve the business sector, he took his education from the best universities in the United States and in London.

For more information, please visit http://www.briefingwire.com/pr/khaled-al-badie-holds-multiple-positions-with-success-in-the-al-badie-group-of-companies-abg

Media Contact:
Mr. Khaled Al Badie
VP, Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
Website: https://www.albadiegroup.com/
###

Related Articles
Uncategorized

Medical Packaging Market Growth Analysis and Future Demand with Forecast Up To 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting ™ added Medical Packaging Market Report, By Material, Application, Packaging Type, Packing Type and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024 Medical packaging is a packaging solution for medical devices, tools, drugs and other healthcare products. Packaging plays a very important role in the healthcare […]
Uncategorized

Global Dietary Fiber Market outlook and global foresight to 2023

editor

Market Overview: Present diets don’t have naturally occurring dietary component in them which has increase the preference of dietary fibers that are added to food items. Market Research Future which specializes in market reports related to the food, beverage and nutrition sector amongst others, lately published a report on this industry. The industry will expand with […]
Uncategorized

Global Planer Light Wave Circuit Splitter Market Current and Projected industry size in terms of volume and value 2018 – 2026

editor

Planar light wave circuit splitter splits the optical power uniformly over the entire single-mode operating window. Planar light wave circuit splitter or PLC splitter is designed based on silica glass waveguide process that offers solutions such as distribution of low cost light having high reliability and low form factor. Fiber optic splitters were earlier designed […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *