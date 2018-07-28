Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie Holding Key Positions in Al Badie Group and Sister Concerns

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 05, 2018) – Al Badie Group has a great name in the United Arab Emirates in the business arena. Thanks to the chairman of the group, who with his knowledge and the extensive knowledge of his son and the Vice President of the group Mr. Khaled Al Badie has made great contributions.

Without the top management with directors having experienced and extensive knowledge, ABG now would not have a great name in the business arena not just in Abu Dhabi, but in the entire Dubai and in fact, the UAE.

Before being the present VP of the ABG, Mr. Khaled was previously serving a bank. Then, with his extensive knowledge, he joined his family group, where he held several positions before he was promoted to be the VP.

In fact, in each position he held not just with the Al Badie group, but also with the sister concerns, he has performed really well. It is not because of the son of the chairman, he was promoted to be the Vice President of the organization, but because of his hard work and dedication.

About Khaled Al Badie:
Mr. Khaled Al Badie did his MSF in Financial Management from George Washington University. He has his dual BA Major in Economy and Business Management.

For more information, please visit https://www.decypha.com/en/people-list/Khaled%20Al%20Badie-128183

Media Contact:
Mr. Khaled Al Badie
Vice President – Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3
P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322344
Fax: +971-2-6345284
E-mail: info@albadie.com
###

