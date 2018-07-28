Uncategorized

Mr. Khaled Al Badie, CEO and Vice President, Completes 12 Years in the Al Badie Group (ABG)

Dubai, (July 03, 2018) – A leading group of industries based in Abu Dhabi, UAE the Al Badie Group was set up in 1967. Mr. Khaled Al Badie, who is now the Chief Executive Officer and Vice President of the Al Badie Group (ABG), has been with the organization since 2006. He has recently completed 12 years in ABG, and is appreciated by the organization for much of its success.

In the last 12 years, Mr. Al Badie has helped the group achieve huge success in diverse sectors that ABG is a part of – such as oil, insurance, travel and real estate. At Al Ain Ahlia Insurance Co., he serves as the Vice Chairman and is also on the Board of Directors. He is the Chairman of the Emirates Insurance Association, the Vice Chairman of Property & Casualty Insurance and Director of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

A George Washington University graduate, Mr. Badie has taken many important decisions that have helped improve the prospects of ABG even more. He is presently trying to help ABG form relationships with handpicked international firms. He is trying to get ABG start real estate operations in India, and get various banks finance the activities. He has helped the organization make huge progress in various sectors.

About Mr. Khaled Al Badie:
The VP and CEO of the Al Badie Group, Mr. Khalid Mohammed Juan rashed Al-Badie Al-Dhaheri holds many important positions in ABG and many of its sister companies.

For further information, please visit the link http://www.4-traders.com/business-leaders/Khalid-Al-Dhaheri-078CWM-E/biography/.
