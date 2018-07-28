Uncategorized

Easy Equipment Denmark offers Top Notch Kitchen Equipment for Interested Customers at Budget Prices

Denmark, (July 28, 2018) – Easy Equipment provides affordably priced kitchen equipment for customers of every budget all round the year. Customers can choose from a wide range of kitchen equipment starting from ovens, microwaves, bar supplies, grills, commercial sinks, ice cube makers, ice cube flakers, refrigerated cake displays and even coffee machines when shopping at Easy Equipment Denmark online. The catering kitchen equipment for sale is of a very high quality and come with a long shelf life.

Once a purchase request or order is placed online, the transaction process is initiated, which can be completed using a debit or credit card or internet banking for those who use it. The kitchen equipment that is bought is then delivered to the customer free of cost, provided he or she resides in Denmark itself. The delivery is carried out within a period of seven to ten days since the online purchase. Customers can take advantage of exciting deals as well as discounts when shopping online at Easy Equipment Denmark, with the discount value being as high as between twenty to fifty percent sometimes.

About Easy Equipment Denmark
Easy Equipment Denmark was set up around thirty-five years ago, in the year 1985. It provides refrigeration and other equipment for any café, hotel or bistro. It provides catering equipment Denmark at very competitive prices. Every care is taken by the company officials to get the restaurant and catering supplies delivered to customers on time.

For more information please visit http://www.easyequipment.eu/dk/

Media Contact:
Easy equipment Denmark
66 Jersey Street,
Manchester,
M4 6JQ, UK
Phone: +44 161 850 2499
Email: info@easyequipment.eu
