Al Badie Group Offers Excellent Travel Deals For Those Interested In Exploring UAE

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 10, 2018) – To foster into the travel sector, the Al Badie Group established the Al Badie Travel Agency in the year 1977. The company started its operations under the visionary leadership of Mohammed Juan Rashid Albadie Al Dhaheri. This IATA-SSI Agency is now a general sales agent. They offer this service for leading carriers like Czech Airlines, Japan Airlines and Adria.

This travel agency helps people to define and execute different aspect of a dream holiday. In addition to designing the best tour packages for marching different budget and time specifications, the company consistently goes the additional mile to ensure comfort to the customers to ensure satisfying and enjoyable holidays.

With customer comfort as the important motto, the company under the leadership of Mr. Khaled Al Badie offers the best travel deals for those interested in exploring the United Arab Emirates.

Due to attractive deals and the best service, customers keep coming back to the Al Badie Travel Agency to meet their touring and travel needs. The company hosts the most diversified and largest retail outlets in Abu Dhabi for the comfort of travelers.

About Al Badie Travel Agency:
The establishment of this group happened in the year 1977. Right from thereon, the company has been offering the best service to the customers.

For more information, please visit https://menafn.com/qn_news_story_s.aspx?storyid=1095907446&title=Mr-Khaled-Al-Badie-the-Director-of-Albadie-Travel-Agency-Offers-Great-Travel-Deals-To-Explore-UAE

Media Contact:
Mr. Khaled Al Badie
VP, Al Badie Group
Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Ground Level
P.O. Box 2838, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Tel: +971-2-6322775
Fax: +971-2-6335784
E-mail: badietravel@emirates.net.ae
Website: www.albadietravel.com
###

