Al Badie Group Expresses Interest to Get into Indian Real Estate Market

Abu Dhabi, Dubai (July 03, 2018) – Indian real estate market is huge. Most businesses around the world in the property development sector are really aware of the power of the Indian real estate market. When this is the case of most other professionals, the Vice President of the Al Badie Group Mr. Khaled Al Badie with his extensive knowledge in different domains has extended his interest to venture into the real estate market in India. He has expressed his desire to get into partnership with real estate companies in India.

The Al Badie Group has been a forerunner in the property development domain in the United Arab Emirates. Now, the group has a number of premier projects with major developers including Al Qudra, Aldar and Sorouh. From the website of Al Badie Group, it is clear that the existing property development project with this group alone is of a total value of more than 800 million USB.

When talking about the interest towards venturing into India, ABG’s VP said: “We would like to put up residential and commercial projects as well as hotels in India”. When he was asked to share about the locations in which he is looking for real estate companies for partnership, he said that the group is yet to decide on the location.

About Al Badie Group:

Al Badie Group is a group owned by the popular Al Badie Family, a multi-disciplinary group in the United Arab Emirates.

For more information, please visit https://www.steelguru.com/steel/al-badie-group-to-foray-into-indian-realty-space/30556

Media Contact;

Al Badie Group

Hamdan Street, Al Badie Tower, Level 2-3

P.O. Box 229, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971-2-6322344

Fax: +971-2-6345284

E-mail: info@albadie.com

###