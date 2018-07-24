Engineering Plastic Market 2018 | Potential Growth, Size & Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Forecasts To 2022

Engineering Plastics are group of plastic material which has better mechanical and thermal properties. The group of plastic such as polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene and polyethylene are used as Engineering Plastic. These materials have special properties such as higher impact strength, high abrasion, wear and fatigue resistance. Engineering Plastic are manufactured for special applications due to which they are expensive.

On the Basis of Product, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is dominating the engineering plastic market since they it largely consumed due to its various properties such as high impact, mechanical potency, and high temperature resistance. Acrylonitrile provides chemical resistance, heat stability and ease of processing. Butadiene provides strength and toughness. On the basis of application, automotive segment has the largest market share in the Engineering Plastic Market. They are mostly used in automotive & transportation industry as connectors, wheel well lighting component such as headlamp, fog lamps, among others. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share for the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Engineering Plastic Market

The Engineering Plastic Market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global engineering plastic market due to highest demand in the region. Rapid industrialization, growing demand by industries such as chemicals, power generation, automobile, and packaging, has led to the growing demand for engineering plastic.

Key Players

The key players of Engineering Plastic Market are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Solvay S. A. (Belgium), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lanxess AG (Germany), and Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan).

