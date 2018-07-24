Business

Engineering Plastic Market 2018 | Potential Growth, Size & Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Forecasts To 2022

Comment(0)

Engineering Plastics are group of plastic material which has better mechanical and thermal properties. The group of plastic such as polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene and polyethylene are used as Engineering Plastic. These materials have special properties such as higher impact strength, high abrasion, wear and fatigue resistance. Engineering Plastic are manufactured for special applications due to which they are expensive.

On the Basis of Product, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is dominating the engineering plastic market since they it largely consumed due to its various properties such as high impact, mechanical potency, and high temperature resistance.  Acrylonitrile provides chemical resistance, heat stability and ease of processing. Butadiene provides strength and toughness. On the basis of application, automotive segment has the largest market share in the Engineering Plastic Market. They are mostly used in automotive & transportation industry as connectors, wheel well lighting component such as headlamp, fog lamps, among others. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share for the forecast period. 

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2161

Regional Analysis of Engineering Plastic Market 

The Engineering Plastic Market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global engineering plastic market due to highest demand in the region. Rapid industrialization, growing demand by industries such as chemicals, power generation, automobile, and packaging, has led to the growing demand for engineering plastic. 

Key Players 

The key players of Engineering Plastic Market are BASF SE (Germany), Covestro (Germany), Solvay S. A. (Belgium), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Saudi Arabia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lanxess AG (Germany), and Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation (Japan). 

Intended Audience 

Engineering Plastic manufacturers

Distributer & Supplier companies

End Users

Consultants and Investment bankers

Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities 

Read More about Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/engineering-plastic-market-2161   

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. 

Contact:
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

Related Articles
Business

The 15th China Products (Mumbai India) Exhibition 2017 – The China Products Exhibition – To Boost Manufacturing and Trading Opportunities for Indian Entrepreneurs

editor

The last few years have seen India emerge as the world’s fastest growing large economy with GDP growth rates reaching 7% and above. Thus, the economic focus of the world has gradually shifted towards India and China. Mumbai, India, November 4th, 2017 — The last few years have seen India emerge as the world’s fastest […]
Business

Pueraria Extract Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Pueraria Extract Market: Introduction: Pueraria extract is used in foods and health products to add its fortifying characteristics such as reduction of blood pressure and blood-fat content. Pueraria Extract is derived from the pueraria mirifica plant, which is found in northern and north eastern Thailand and Myanmar. This product is processed from the root of […]
Business

Food Service Packaging Market 2018 World Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Food Service Packaging Market Information Report by Product (Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging, Paper and Pouches, Bags, Others), By Application (Dairy Products, Fruits and Vegetables, Baked Goods, Others) and By Region – Global Forecast To 2023 Market Scenario: The food service packaging is packaging used for the packaging of all kinds of food such as […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *