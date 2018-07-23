Education

The Aranhas’ Rosary School welcomes lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire with a bang

Comment(0)

July,Pune: Renowned lyricist, singer and writer, Swanand Kirkire recently visited the Rosary School, Camp, Pune. He was in the city to promote his debut marathi film which will be released this month. During his visit, he interacted with the students and sang a few songs with them. We often say that the education system in India needs thorough revamping and the need of the day is an institution that spearheads overall growth in students. Rosary Group of Institutes is one such remarkable establishment that stands out amongst the others.
Mr.Vijay Aranha, Director at Rosary Schools said, Celebrity visits, events etc is a movement, a belief, a thought, which leads us away from the everyday nuances and mundane routines. It is the culmination of music, dance, comedy acts and theatre and puts to test the intellectual, artistic and creative skills of the aspiring students. I was very happy to see the students sing along and have a great time with Mr. Swanand Kirkire The zeal and enthusiasm with which the students had taken part proves that such activities are not only fun, they contribute to personal growth of the children.”
Since its inception Rosary School is a renowned educational institute aimed at providing excellent academic as well as co-curricular facilities to all its students. The school offer its students a perfect mix of academic, co-curricular and extracurricular activities necessary for all round development of a student. The school and the teachers motivate all their student to explore their full potential to become responsible global citizens.

Related Articles
Education

Primary Plus Media Launches New Magazine for Indian Educators Titled “Teach Primary”

For Immediate Release Media Contact https://primaryplus.com info@primaryplus.org +919-81090-9900 Primary Plus Media Launches New Magazine for Indian Educators Titled “Teach Primary” Primary plus is proud to announce the launching of it’s Indian edition of “Teach Primary” Magazine for Educators. Already in UK and present in about 20,000 schools in Europe. Pooja Bedi (A very famous bollywood […]
Education

Hillary Clinton Nursing School Students get 100% Placement @Fortis Hospital, New Delhi (Okhla) and Dehradun

General Nursing and Midwifery, Hillary Clinton Nursing School, VGCF, has declared 100% Campus Placements for their students at Fortis hospital in major metropolitan cities in Delhi (Okhla) and Dehradun. In total 38 students had appeared for the interview and blissfully all of them got selected at the India’s leading Hospital. The outstanding performance by the […]
Education

4th International Conference on Epilepsy & Treatment

editor

Greetings! from 4th International Conference on Epilepsy and Treatment on August 29-30, 2018 at Zurich, Switzerland We are glad to inform you that the Speaker/Delegate/Exhibitor opportunities are available at the conference

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *