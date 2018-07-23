Education

Style of Reading Newspaper for Preparing General Awareness in UPSC

Newspapers have helped many of the candidates appearing in the civil services examination to score big. They are a huge library of knowledge for the current affairs. Just glancing a newspaper has no benefit so it is a must to learn the art of reading a newspaper. We have got for you some amazing tips to develop the reading abilities for enhancing your IQ skills. Check these out!

Tip #1: Go through the Headings

Headings are a good way to make you understand the subject matter of the news that the section holds. Read the headings and try to guess the subject that the news revolves around.

Tip #2: Editorial Columns

The editorial sections in a newspaper give you an idea about how the world approaches the political and social reforms brought about by the present government. You must study a few columns of this section in order to develop your sentence construction skills which help you to write good English.

Tip #3: Taking Notes While Reading

As you read through each page keep on taking small notes in a copy. The notes should not extend to more than a few lines. It must give you the overall idea that you had after reading an article in the paper.

Tip #4: The Front Page

The front page of the newspaper gives you the most important news of the day. This is the most important page in the entire newspaper and you need to go through it to keep yourself updated about the latest developments in all the sectors.

Tip #5: Vocabulary Build Up

A newspaper has plenty of strong words to increase your hold over the English vocabulary. Gradually as you go through the sections you come across new words. Have a separate notebook to jot down the meaning of the new words encountered during reading.

Summary

The newspaper is a well of general knowledge to help you tackle the questions on general awareness in the government exams and also when preparing for civil services.

