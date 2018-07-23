Tech

SMM 2018: Fast tool change and highest flexibility

The t-bend bending machines from transfluid are an efficient alternative to welding in large tubes, capable of high-performance processing of tubes with a diameter of up to 400mm. This reduces the manufacturing costs and offers time savings of up to 60%. In addition to that, it is possible to weld flanges to the straight tube before the bending process. The “t project” bending software will process the isometry though the connection to the corresponding CAD programs. This way transfluid creates greater flexibility, which, combined with the extremely short tool change time below 20 minutes, means efficiency improvement in tube manufacturing.
The mobile “t project draft” for tablets allows for greater freedom when acquiring data on-site.
With a light, portable measuring system it is possible to record data for template pipes, for instance, as well as the process geometry, the flanges and the position of the flanges. A measurement on board will only take a few minutes, even for complex tubes with flanges. The data transfer then occurs online, for instance via a WLAN, and the production can carry on, whilst more tube geometries are recorded on board the ship. SMM 2018, hall B2.3G, stand 324

DOWNLOAD PRESS INFORMATION (https://www.transfluid.net/en/press-centre-reader/items/networked-tube-bending-and-greater-time-benefits-in-shipbuilding.html)

