Lifestyle

MotoLease® Reinvents Loyalty with New MotoCoin® Rewards

Comment(0)

Los Angeles, CA, July 23, 2018 – MotoLease has launched its MotoCoin Rewards Program which comes with exciting benefits for loyal MotoLease customers. Whether they are a new or existing MotoLease customer, they can enroll at www.motocoin.net, and start receiving MotoCoins. When a MotoLease customer signs up for the MotoCoin Rewards Program, they will be on the road to improving their MotoLease credit tier and lowering their MotoLease monthly payments! **

“We’ve listened to our customers – and are delivering an industry-unique loyalty program that will strengthen our relationships to better engage, reward and grow our best customers,” says EmreUcer, Chief Operating Officer of MotoLease.

How a Customer Earns MotoCoins:
▪ Sign up for automatic payments — 1,500 MotoCoins.
▪ Download the MotoLease Mobile App — 1,500 MotoCoins.
▪ One-time completion of a State Certified Rider Course* — 500 MotoCoins.
▪ Customer makes their lease payments on-time:
❖ Monthly Lessee Payments — 1,000 MotoCoins.
❖ Semi-Monthly Lessee Payments – 500 MotoCoins.

How a Customer Redeems MotoCoins:
▪ At 6,000 MotoCoins, customer can choose to receive a $50 gift card.
(A one-time only 3,000 MotoCoin redemption as a new member welcome benefit!)
▪ At 15,000 MotoCoins, customer qualifies for a MotoLease ‘Repriced Lease’ which may upgrade them to a better credit tier and lower monthly payments!**

For more information regarding the MotoCoin Rewards Program, please go to the website at www.motocoin.net For Press/ Media Inquiries, please contact Adrienne Lamm at MotoLease,alamm@motolease.net

Related Articles
Lifestyle

Global Acidity Regulators Market to reach a market size of $7.8 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Acidity Regulators Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Acidity Regulators Market is expected to attain a market size of $7.8 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The Citric Acid market dominated the Global Acidity Regulators Market by Type in 2016, […]
Lifestyle

Study reflects growing popularity of Ready To Eat foods in Indian Metros

Study reflects growing popularity of Ready To Eat foods in Indian Metros Women consumers reflect higher consumption as opposed to men Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company announced the results of their pan India study to understand the growing popularity of Heat-and-Eat / RTE (Ready to Eat) food products in India. The […]
Lifestyle

SHUKR Abayas Set the Standard for Beauty Within Modesty

editor

With new ranges of beautiful abayas, SHUKR aims to continue showing its customers that they do not have to substitute modesty for style. SHUKR, an Islamic clothing company established to provide Muslims with modest yet stylish wardrobe solutions, is proud to be able to provide inspirational feature outfits and style advice to its customer base. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *