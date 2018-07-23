Meeting the Requirements of the Common People with Their Daily Medical Needs

Danforth Drug Mart IDA released a statement stating the services that they are going to provide. As per the interview of the CEO; he especially mentioned the need to take care of our health. He said, “We are very busy with our daily lives. At times we have to compromise many things that are actually beneficial for us. For instance many of us skip daily medication or daily breakfast in order to meet the busy schedule. But this should not be done.” In order to bring balance in the daily lives of the people, Danforth Drug Mart IDA have started services to cater the needs of the people in times of urgency.

While addressing the media; a person asked him about the services that they are going to offer. To which the CEO said “We will be offering a wide range of services. This includes compounding services, monitoring of blood pressure or glucose or A1C in our stores for free of charge. We are also offering 15% discount on all non-prescribed items and 30% off on Thursdays only for senior citizens.” He further added “The compounding and pharmacy service in Toronto also include providing annual flu vaccination services to the residents of Ontario for free of charge. As part of our pharmacy programs; we are also providing free blister packs, dossettes to our patients for free of charge.”

The CEO further added “As part of our community program and service to the society; we are offering some specialty pharmacy services. These include a patient assistance program where the patients

In order to make lives seamless for the people of Toronto; Danforth Drug Mart IDA have come up with numerous services that will be very helpful for the common people. Their services include delivering medicines for free and also offering a wide variety of pharmaceutical drugs to the people.