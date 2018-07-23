Business

Leantec-The Products of Leantec plastic joints area unit in Korea

LEANTEC, the true partner of pipe and joint system. Your IDEA is main factor to make from simple table to complex FIFO rack. Our products simply help you to turn your idea into reality. From small parts such as T-nut to large part such as plastic conveyor, our dedicated products will help you providing reliability, hardness, accuracy and simplicity. We care about every parts we are providing so that you can make better structures.
EQUIPPED WITH FULL LINE-UP FOR LEAN-PRODUCTS SUCH AS,
● ABS Coated pipes / powdered pipes with various colors
● Stainless / Aluminum pipes
● Roller tracks [PLACONs] – 40, 60types and others
●Metal joints – Black electro-coated, Nickel & Zinc plated
●Mounts for roller tracks
●Casters – Light & Heavy duties
●Other various accessories
●Also, assembling and supplying mobile racks, storage racks, work-stations and trolleys covering wide range of industries. Metal Joints Manufacturer
Leantec plastic joints area unit connected to Leantec pipe victimization Leantec special purpose liquid adhesive. This mix of Leantec plastic coated steel pipe and plastic points is right for outside or wetness prone applications. It additionally provides an affordable different to metal joints once flexibility isn’t a difficulty. Over one hundred totally different configurations of plastic joints support myriad style potentialities. And color choices match a number of the foremost ordinarily used pipe colors.
Circular ball casters, or plastic ball casters, are ideal for use on furniture, business installations, office gear, and medicinal hardware. Accessible in Windsor collectible, brilliant metal, and splendid chrome completes, with strung stem, grasp ring, hold neck (wood), or best plate fastenings. Utilize these casters on furniture that needs a mid-century or exemplary present day look. Smooth styling, bended surfaces, and great shading contrast, make these casters a creator’s companion. All casters in this arrangement highlight a 2″ polyolefin plastic wheel, which is alright for use on all floors11
Because of rich industry aptitude and experience, we have been expert to give our esteemed clients the best quality scope of Plate Type Castor Wheel with light and substantial obligations. Metal joint single

