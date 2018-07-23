Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Will Observe a Phenomenal Growth by 2022: Industry Affirmations by MRFR

Market Research Future published a Half-Cooked research report on “Global Healthcare mobility solutions Market Research Report – Forecast to 2022”– Market Analysis, Scope, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.

Global Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market – Competitive Analysis

Airstrip Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), At&T, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Codecube (India), FuGenX Technologies (U.S.), FUTURA MOBILITY LLC(U.S.), Infosys limited (U.S.), Mckesson Corporation (U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Wipro Limited (India), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), [x]cube LABS (U.S.)

Global Healthcare mobility solutions Market – Overview

There has been a huge transformation in the health sector as they have been one of the first adopters of advanced mobile technology within their products and services. By quickly recognizing the benefits yielded by the mobile enabled applications, health care providers have overcome most of the challenges faced by them. Healthcare mobility solutions are the new age technological advancements in the field of healthcare. Healthcare mobility solutions enables the medical professional to provide the best possible medical service in less time with the use of various mobile applications and services. Mobility solutions also help in reducing the overall healthcare cost.

The use of mobile technologies and applications in healthcare has helped a lot to make these transition across healthcare facilities, resulting in less hospitals readmissions and better patient outcomes. Mobility solutions allows healthcare professionals in the healthcare ecosystem to access all kinds of information while controlling costs and managing risks.

Healthcare mobility solutions market is growing rapidly post 2016 with the CAGR of ~24%, thus growth period of this market can be stated as from 2017-2022. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global healthcare mobility solutions market is booming and expected to gain eminence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a prominent CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2022).

There has been a tremendous growth in the number of medical service providers adopting to the new developing mobile technologies. There has been huge demand for healthcare mobility solutions in the healthcare companies as well as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories. Due to the number of benefits offered by the healthcare mobility solutions, the phenomenon is having a high importance in the market. Moreover, rise in medical needs, high demand for the healthcare mobility solutions, and reduction of healthcare costs are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global healthcare mobility solutions market.

The market for healthcare mobility solutions is characterised by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of healthcare mobility solutions appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. Major players are increasingly expanding their footprint in the emerging nations, making it putting pressure on the regional players, especially in terms of features such as type, product portfolios, and pricing. The market is witnessing intensified competition which is expected to get more intensified further during the forecast period. The healthcare mobility solutions market appears to be highly competitive owing to the presence of several large and small key players accounting for a substantial market share. Well established players incorporate partnership, expansion, and technology launch in order to gain competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position.

In February 2016, Extension Healthcare signs an exclusive distribution agreement with Airstrip delivers patient waveform data in near-real-time with sharp, full detail and the highest possible resolution on mobile devices. This will help the company to extend their distribution all around the United States.

Moreover, in February 2015, – AirStrip and Life Monitor Pty Ltd., a subsidiary of Cardioscan Pty Ltd., signed a strategic partnership to sell AirStrip solutions in Australia and New Zealand. Both the AirStrip ONE mobile interoperability platform and the Sense4Baby wireless fetal/maternal monitoring system will be sold by the company as part of the agreement. By serving as a catalyst for customer innovation, the company will quickly become the leading providers in Australia and New Zealand.

Therefore, the growing partnerships and strategic distribution agreements to expand their presence in various parts of the globe for their competitive products has spurred the growth of the market.

