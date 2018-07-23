Books

Global Congress on Petroleum Engineering and Natural Gas Recovery

Comment(0)

We feel privileged to announce “Global Congress on Petroleum Engineering and Natural Gas Recovery” during December 06-08, 2018 in Dubai, UAE, with the theme of “Exploring Innovation and vivid techniques in Petroleum Engineering & Natural Gas Recovery”.

In this unlimited joy we are pleased to invite your Organization to take part in Petroleum-Engineering 2018 Conference as an Exhibitor or Delegates

Any additional information regarding the conference can be found on the website: http://petroleum-engineering.alliedacademies.com/

We would be honoured if you would accept this invitation to join us for this conference.

Please do not hesitate to contact me via this email address if you have any questions about exhibiting or attending the conference.

Related Articles
Books

Silicon Carbide Market Segments Analysis and Growth Drivers to 2023

editor

Silicon Carbide Market: Industry Highlights: Silicon Carbide (SIC) is also known as carbrundum and is a compound of silica and carbon. SIC is one of the hard material, which has outstanding performance, power switching frequency, and power rating as compared to silicon. Moreover, it has potential to deliver high power switching application in extreme environment. […]
Books

David Rodriguez III on Putting Pedagogy in Action to Empower Young Learners

As a preschool teacher, David Rodriguez III knows first-hand that learning can take many shapes and forms. However, the importance of early education cannot be underestimated. San Antonio, TX, USA, June 28, 2018 — As a preschool teacher, David Rodriguez III knows first-hand that learning can take many shapes and forms. However, the importance of […]
Books

Local Author Touches Children in the Aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria

editor

When speaking with Terry Padilla, author of “Latin American Foods,” it is clear early on how very important family is in her life. Miami, FL (USA), March 29th, 2018 — When speaking with Terry Padilla, author of “Latin American Foods,” it is clear early on how very important family is in her life. Her two-year […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *