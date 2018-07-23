Business

Global Compound Feed Market: industry insights & opportunity evolution-2023

Comment(0)

Market Definition:

Compound feed market is observing an exponential growth based on its high usage in the feed industry. They offer additional nutrients such as minerals, antioxidants, amino acids, and vitamins to the animal feed. They are used for improving the feed quality and animal health by reducing livestock diseases. The major types of compound feed include starter, grower, and finisher feed.

Increasing demand for high nutrition animal feed products is driving the growth of the compound feed market. Furthermore, advance processing methods & technologies, and high opportunities in developing countries are positively supporting the growth of the market. With the growing consumer awareness regarding livestock health, growing concerns about animal nutrition and their healthy eating habits, the demand for compound feed has increased to a greater extent.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5384

Market Scenario:

However, the high cost of processing and raw materials may hamper the compound feed market over the review period. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their product lines, which has boosted the share of the compound feed in the global market. The global compound feed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, 2017-2023. 

 

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global compound feed market: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.), Farmers Group, Inc. (U.S.), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Land O’Lakes, Inc. (U.S.), New Hope Group Co., Ltd. (China), Kent Nutrition Group, Inc. (U.S.), Nutreco N.V. (the Netherlands), Guangdong Haid Group Co., Ltd. (China), Feedone Co., Ltd. (Japan), and JD Heiskell & Co Inc. (U.S.)

Key Findings:

The demand for compound feed is high from poultry and livestock holders

Asia Pacific region is found to be an emerging market for compound feed

Jun 2017, Biomin has launched its innovative, next-generation phytogenic feed additive, Digestarom DC, to the Indian feed and livestock.

Regional Analysis:

The global compound feed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is dominating the compound feed market followed by North America owing to rising population followed by increasing consumption of poultry and meat products in the developing regions. Moreover, China is the major producer & consumer of poultry and meat products, which, in turn, is driving the market of compound feed in the Asia Pacific region.

The U.S. dominates the North American compound feed market. Rising demand for poultry products in the North American region is likely to boost the compound feed market over the forecast period.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/compound-feed-market-5384

Related Articles
Business

Phosphorus Pentoxide Market The rising investments in the research activities for 2024

Phosphorus Pentoxide Market: Overview Phosphorus pentoxide is an anhydride of phosphoric acid, which is produced by combustion of elemental phosphorus in the presence of sufficient air. It exists in white crystalline solid form. It acts as powerful dehydrating and desiccant agent because of exothermic nature of its hydrolysis. Formation of phosphorus pentoxide by dehydration of […]
Business

Q235B Straight Seam Steel Pipe, Standard For Ultrasonic Testing

Q235B straight seam steel pipe, ultrasonic testing standards, there are some engineering requirements for steel pipe pressure is particularly high, especially drinking water pipes, natural gas pipelines, fire pipes, etc. These materials are not particularly high on the material requirements of steel pipes, but the pressure shock requirements are very high. High, not allowed to […]
Business

Experience Professional Vehicle Maintenance with Pinecrest Shell

editor

When it is time for their vehicle’s scheduled maintenance, residents of Alexandria, Virginia can turn to Pinecrest Shell for its professional, trustworthy, and customer-centric service. [ALEXANDRIA, 5/14/2018] – All cars have an expected lifespan when purchased brand new. This is the expected number of years the vehicles would last, considering their natural wear and tear. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *