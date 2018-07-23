Global Activated Carbon Market is Expected to Experience Considerable Growth till 2024

Global Activated Carbon Market size is likely to be valued at USD 5.3 billion by 2020; as per a new research report by HexaResearch. Increase in commercial & residential waste water treatment demand owing to escalation in water prices is anticipated to drive the growth. Growth in air filtration demand owing to rapid industrialization n countries such as China, Russia, India, Brazil and Mexico is likely to positively influence overall growth.

Favorable regulations such as “Clean Air Mercury Rule” from EPA for lowering mercury emissions from coal-power fired industries are likely to support activated carbon market demand. Tight raw material supply situation of coal, wood pulp and coconut shell is likely to affect overall industry profitability.

Powdered activated carbon (PAC) dominated the product segment and accounted for over 56% of the total volume in 2013. Increasing application scope in cement industry, municipal treatment, groundwater remediation and beverage industry is likely to drive its growth. GAC (granular activated carbon) is anticipated to witness gains at an estimated CAGR of 11% from 2014 to 2020.

Key report insights suggest:

Global activated carbon market size was estimated 1.37 million tons in 2013 and may register 2.96 million tons by 2020 growing with an estimated CAGR of 11.7% from 2014 to 2020.

Liquid phase applications dominated demand and accounted for 55.3% of the share in 2013. Activated carbons are widely preferred in removing containments from ground water which helps in addressing consumer health concerns. Gas phase applications are likely to witness highest gains of 14.3% from 2014 to 2020.

Water treatment dominated end-use segment and accounted for 41.2% of the total volume in 2013. Air purification is anticipated to be the fastest growing end-use segment with expected gains of 13.8% from 2014 to 2020.

Asia Pacific dominated the regional market and accounted for 41.1% of the total volume in 2013 and is also likely witness highest gains of over 12% from 2014 to 2020. Presence of large scale manufacturing units in countries such as China and India are likely to drive regional demand. North America is anticipated to grow at an estimated CAGR of 11.4% from 2014 to 2020.

The global activated carbon market is consolidated with top three companies comprising over 70% of the share by revenue. Major companies include Calgon Carbon, Haycarb PLC, ADA-ES Inc., MeadWestvaco Corp, Cabot Corp, Siemens Water Technologies and Jacobi Carbons.

For the purpose of this study, HexaResearch has segmented the activated carbon market on the basis of product, application, end-use and region:

Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC)

Granular Activated Carbon (GAC)

Others

Liquid Phase

Gas Phase

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Air Purification

Others

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

RoW

