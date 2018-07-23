Uncategorized

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market: Latest Report with Forecast 2016 – 2024

Electrically conductive adhesives are also capable of blocking the electromagnetic radiations emitted by electronic devices. Hence, these adhesives are used for electromagnetic shielding. Electrically conductive adhesives possess certain superior properties due to which they can be used extensively in PV solar panels, touch panel screens, LED/OLEDs, and various other electronic devices. The usage of electrically conductive adhesives has been increasing significantly in defense and aerospace industries. These adhesives are employed on a large scale in the automotive industry due to the involvement of sophisticated electronic components susceptible to emission of electromagnetic radiations.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives: Market Trends

Demand for electrically conductive adhesives is expected to increase rapidly in the near future owing to the rise in demand for these adhesives in the electronics industry. The usage of technically advanced electronic devices has been rising of late. This, in turn, is boosting the usage of advanced adhesive materials that offer conductivity and strength, and are compatible with electronic circuits so that the conductivity is maintained when connected to an electronic component. Rise in usage of electrically conductive adhesives in electronic circuits is anticipated to drive the global electrically conductive adhesives market during the forecast period.

By using electrically conductive adhesives, one can eliminate the use of secondary grounding solutions such as fasteners and screws.

The practice of disposing electrical and electronic wastes leads to pollution hazards and environmental problems. Governments of various countries have enacted certain regulations in order to lower the issues associated with improper disposal of electronic wastes. The electrically conductive adhesives market is likely to contract gradually owing to the strict implementation of rules and regulations regarding the disposal of these adhesives.

Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the electrically conductive adhesives market include Bacon Adhesives, The 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller, Coatex Industries, MG Chemicals, and Panacol-Elosol GmbH.

