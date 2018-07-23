Business

Affordable Housing Options In Ft Hood

Killeen, TX/2018: Buying a home is one of the most important projects of a lifetime and it is always advisable to consult an expert for the same. The realtors at Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc. are experts at helping the clients in finding ideal homes at affordable rates.

They have been serving the residents of Killeen for the last 45 years. The realtors are well-trained and experienced at handling the present day sophisticated and volatile real estate market.

People in search of an ideal home can check out their online listings. You can choose from a variety of options. Whether you need a home, duplex, townhouse or apartment, all you have to do is shortlist the one that suits your need and budget.

Services Provided

• Access To Property: Their agents manage vacant properties and aggressively market them. So anyone looking for housing options can quickly find something suitable with their help. They have the complete database of housing options along with their photos and descriptions.
• Virtual Tours: They provide their client a visual tour of the property to help them view each room through panoramic pictures.
• Maintenance: They collaborate with various companies to provide affordable and high quality maintenance services.
• Inspection: Your realtor will help you engage a qualified inspector to look into the condition of the house and check its foundation, plumbing systems, appliances, mechanical systems, termite inspection and more.

Why Choose Lone Star Realty & Property Management Inc.

• The company has been around since 1969 and knows all the intricacies of the industry.
• Properties are inspected semi-annually and maintained accordingly.
• Multiple modes of payments make it convenient for tenants to pay rent.
• Multiple payments are accepted
• Well experienced and professional staff

For more information visit 1020 West Jasper Drive, Killeen, TX 76542 or call at (254) 699-7003. You can also log on to http://www.lonestarrealty.net/

