Education

4th International Conference on “Advances in 3D Printing & Modelling”

Comment(0)

4th International Conference on “Advances in 3D Printing & Modelling”
Euro 3D Printing 2019 is an extraordinary event designed for the International professionals to facilitate the dissemination and application of research findings related to 3D Printing & 3D Modelling. The conference invites participants from all leading universities, research institutions and leading companies to share their research experiences on all aspects of this rapidly expanding field. We wish to share with your Society the excitement and ideas for the creation and exchange of knowledge and information in the scientific field through our journal, conferences and other means. You will find it interesting that through us you can reach world class university academicians, eminent scientists from research institutions and experts from the 3D Printing & 3D Modelling industries/companies. Mail us for any query at 3dprintingcongress@gmail.com

Related Articles
Education

Get Best Bachelor’s IT Degree Online Australia

Pursuing a bachelor’s IT degree online is a great option for students who need to attend classes on their own time, are working or are older students with some of their bachelor’s degree already completed, or are simply not interested in more traditional campus life. Many students live far away from a university campus or […]
Education

Testbook.com announces the launch of SBI GUARANTEE

Navi Mumbai, India, July 19, 2018: One of the big names among Competitive Exam aspirants – Testbook.com, is happy to announce the launch of an exclusive Live Course “ SBI Guarantee”. This course is specially designed for students to clear both SBI PO and SBI Clerk Mains in just 30 days! Since the SBI PO […]
Education

BSE Institute exchanges MoU with IIT Madras to offer joint program in Business Analytics

editor

BSE Institute Ltd, the leader in financial education, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Madras to offer joint program in Business Analytics. The MoU was exchanged at IIT Madras campus between Mr. Ambarish Datta, MD and CEO, BSE Institute Ltd and Dr. Ashok Kumar Mishra, Professor. Dept. of Chemistry and Dean- Academic […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *