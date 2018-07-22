Health and Wellness

New cannabinoid dietary supplements for chronic inflammation and cancer launched

Recently, two new cannabinoid dietary supplements product LaCannaVie and WWWA have been put on the market. According to Cannamaster, product manufacturer, thoes two products are derived from natural organic industrial hemp plant extracts, which are helpful to balance the endogenous cannabinoid system, maintain the body and nervous system health and helpful for chronic inflammation and cancer treatment.

Cannamaster claims that LaCannaVie helps to improve cell anti-oxidation function and body’s immune system function, maintain human endocannabinoids system balance, prevent and alleviate symptoms of Parkinson, Alzheimer’s disease and depression caused by long term inflammation. WWWA can activate cannabinoid receptors in vivo, resist proliferation, promote apoptosis, control the growth of cancer cell, effectively alleviate the symptoms of nausea and pain caused by cancer, inhibit the growth and diffusion of abnormal cells, and improve the life quality of cancer patients.

In 1970s, medical researchers have discovered the endogenous cannabinoid system in human body. This system is an extremely important lipid signal and neuromodulation system, which is widely involved in the regulation of physiological or pathological processes in the body. Numerous studies have shown that the endogenous cannabinoid system and related drugs can eliminate inflammation in vitro and in vivo experiments, and inhibit the growth of glioma.

The medical use of cannabis began thousands of years ago. Cannabinoids, the active ingredient in cannabis plants, interact with cannabinoid receptors to promote dynamic or static balance in the body.

