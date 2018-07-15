University of Nottingham PGCEi Webinar – July 23 2018

Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers. Webinars (prior registration required to receive the webinar link) University of Dundee Master of Education (MEd) Webinar 29th May 2018 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV […]
4th December, 2017: XLRI- Xavier School of Management hosted two days long celebrations of ‘Annual Homecoming 2017’ on 2nd – 3rd December, 2017. Around 250 XL Alumni participated in this year’s Homecoming held at XLRI Campus, Jamshedpur. This year, the batches of 1972, 1973 and 1977 batch came together for their 45th, 44th and 40th […]
The personal financial planning case study with a solution will help you come up with a high-quality paper that reflects the good budget. The subject, which reflects on the careful planning and spending of money, you may need the professional help to understand it better. The Personal Financial Planning Assignment Help from casestudyhelp.com offers the […]