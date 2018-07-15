Education

Edinburgh Napier University MBA Webinar for Middle East

Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

prior registration required to receive the webinar

Edinburgh Napier University
MBA Webinar
July 24 2018
7:30 pm to 8:30 pm (UAE time GMT+4)
If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Register Here: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/edinburgh-napier-university-mba-middle-east-webinar

