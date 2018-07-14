Health and Wellness

FirstFitness Nutrition Launches New Breakthrough Product; CBD-Rich Hemp Oil

Dallas, TX, July 13, 2018—FirstFitness Nutrition (FFN), a Dallas-based Health and Wellness company, is making waves in the industry with their new breakthrough product; CBD-Rich Hemp Oil.
This 100% pure, powerful, and potent product is a full-spectrum Hemp Oil extracted from industrial hemp plants, which are organically grown. FFN’s exclusive CBD-Rich Hemp Oil formula also comes loaded with 750 mg of CBD – Cannabidiol (25 mg per serving), and has virtually zero Tetrahydrocannabinol-THC (0.3%), which is below the federal and legal limits.
The plants in FFN`s CBD-Rich Hemp Oil contain high concentrations of the naturally-occurring CBD and provide a full profile of Phyto cannabinoids and terpenes. This product was created to help reduce pain and inflammation due to exercise and overuse, support restful sleep, enhance relaxation and calmness, decrease occasional stress and anxiety, provide mood stability, and many other health benefits.
The research on CBD-Rich products have been extensive, creating a media frenzy of articles, documentaries, and news specials. FFN’s CBD-Rich Hemp Oil is unmatched, and after only a few weeks on the market, people nationwide have experienced incredible results on FFN’S CBD-Rich Hemp Oil.
FFN President and Co-Founder Nigel Branson states:
“After being in this business for over 28 years, I have never been more passionate about a product as I am about our new CBD-Rich Hemp Oil because of all the life-changing health benefits it provides. I wanted to create a product that would not only stand out in the marketplace as the best CBD-Rich Hemp Oil, but would also help people achieve results they could feel. Our 100% pure CBD-Rich Hemp Oil is comprised of exactly two beneficial ingredients; full-spectrum Hemp Extract and cold-pressed Hemp Oil, which delivers a potent and effective 750 mg of CBD.”
FFN’s CBD-Rich Hemp Oil is available for purchase at https://www.firstfitness.com/, or through an independent FirstFitness Nutrition Distributor. A bottle of the CBD-Rich Hemp oil is competitively priced at $139 per bottle for 30 servings, and comes with an 100% 30-day money back guarantee. FFN also has extensive weight-loss, sports nutrition, and skincare lines, with an array of additional wellness products. You can learn more at firstfitnessnutrition.com.

