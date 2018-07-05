Business

Peak ENT and Voice Center is a Trusted Nose and Sinus Clinic in Denver

Peak ENT and Voice Center in Colorado treats common nose problems using state-of-the-art equipment and by creating custom treatment plans.

[Broomfield, 07/05/2018] – Peak ENT and Voice Center is a nose and sinus clinic, with multiple locations in Colorado, that addresses common sinus conditions. Its team of experienced otolaryngologists diagnoses and treats nasal and sinus disorders to help patients breathe better and live comfortably.

Problems with Sinuses Common in the US

Chronic sinusitis is one of the top health complaints of Americans as data from the American Academy of Otolaryngology shares that about 35 million people suffer from the condition every year. ENT specialist can diagnose and create the right treatment plan for it.

Peak ENT and Voice Center offers customized treatments, providing customers with various options that meet their budget and lifestyle. The team understands nose and sinus symptoms and how to treat them. Its trained otolaryngologists perform office-based procedures that offer maximum patient comfort.

Personalized Nose and Sinus Treatment

The clinic’s nose and sinus doctors deliver personalized nose and sinus treatment. The symptoms it treats include nasal allergies nasal congestion, sinus headaches, post-nasal drainage, and more. At Peak ENT and Voice Center, the doctors use state-of-the-art diagnostic techniques to create a personalized treatment plan.

One of innovative equipment pieces it uses is the Cone Beam CT scanner (CBCT). It provides high-end images of a person’s ears, nose, and throat (ENT). In a 30-second scan, it can capture the spatial resolution of sensitive ENT parts, paving the way for more accurate treatment and outcomes. The scanner allows for a face-to-face positioning of patients. It also has motorized adjustment features, allowing for optimal patient comfort.

About Peak ENT and Voice Center

Peak ENT and Voice Center provides comprehensive treatment for ENT conditions, with sub-specialties in voice, hearing, sinus conditions as well as cosmetic and facial plastic surgery. The nose and sinus clinic has three offices in Broomfield, Golden, and Brighton with board-certified and fellowship-trained otolaryngologists.

For further information, visit https://peakentandvoicecenter.com/.

