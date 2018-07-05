Business

Packaging Connections give new name to its Newsletter

Comment(0)

Gurugram, India, July 1, 2018 – Packaging Connections newsletter which was first sent
on 18th March 2005 has now completed more than 13 gold years. It has been sent to its
readers without any fail every Tuesday of the week. Among these years it has achieved
global reach of 100 thousand+ packaging professionals across 120+ countries. The
newsletter has got appreciations from many learned professionals worldwide. The original
name of the newsletter was “Good Morning Packaging” which was liked and well accepted
by everyone. To bring some change, it was renamed to “Packaging Connector” during
January 2017 till mid of year 2018. With effect from July 2018 the newsletter has got a new
name as “Packaging Ideas that Inspire”.
We mainly bring you the packaging information that could be useful to you. It may or may
not necessarily be the latest information but sometimes old ideas are also applicable in the
today’s situation. So we can say that we present you packaging ideas that inspire. This is
the reason now the heading of this information bulletin has been changed to “Packaging
Ideas that inspire”, says Sandeep Goyal, CEO, Sanex Packaging Connections Pvt. Ltd. a

Related Articles
Business

Oil Field Chemicals Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2024

editor

Global Oil Field Chemicals Market: Overview Oil field chemicals are used for exploration of natural resources and at various stages during the production of the gas and oil as corrosion inhibitors, drilling additives, demulsifiers and paraffin dispersants, cementing super plasticizers, and repair system for cementing failures. As the dependency on the oil and gas industry […]
Business

Outstanding Kitchen Remodeling Service of Lees Tile

editor

Announcing the Launch of a New Website for Lee Tiles Lee’s Tile Remodel & Repair of Texas is announcing the launch of their new website which can be found at http://www.leetile.com/. The new addition to the family is now live and features information about the company, as well as, their services for bathroom and kitchen […]
Business

4.2% CAGR Anticipated for Thermal Insulation Material Market During 2015 – 2020

editor

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its latest report titled, “Thermal Insulation Material Market – Global Industry Assessment and Forecast; 2015 – 2020”, projected that the global thermal insulation material market will account for US$ 53,286.8 Mn in 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.2% between 2015 and 2020. Thermal insulation materials are used to hamper the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *