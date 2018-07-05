microbiology conferences

Conference Series llc LTD, the world’s leading Scientific Event Organizer invites all the delegates, speakers, young researchers and students to attend the 47th World Congress on Microbiology (Microbiology 2018) during September 10-11,2018 at London, UK.
Related Articles
Unique and Professional Approaches by Timoti
Empowering is designed to teach you develop your own mind and improve your nature. Here you will meet Timoti who holds professional classes and offers humanistic proven approaches that bring amazing outcomes. Timoti has extensive experience in the field of teaching, mentoring roles, and facilitation. He has so much to offer you so you can […]
24th Global Meet on Cancer Research & Oncology (Cancer 2018)
Theme: Breaching Frontiers in Cancer Research and Oncology Website URL: https://cancer-oncology.pulsusconference.com/ Abstract submission URL: https://cancer-oncology.pulsusconference.com/abstract-submission Registration URL: https://cancer-oncology.pulsusconference.com/registration About: Cancer Research is branch of Science that deals with research topics related to tumors, to identify the cause for their appearance and to develop counter molecules for them. Cancer Research has evolved in a great extension […]
Ayurveda Pioneer Shahnaz Husain shares her Harvard journey with IITians
Global Pioneer of Ayurveda Shahnaz Husain was recently invited as the keynote speaker at the IIT Business Summit titled “Building India Inc. 2018” on April 2018. An initiative of IIT Delhi’s Department of Management Studies (DMS), the lecture series by distinguished personalities has been playing a pivotal role in inspiring post-graduate management students aspiring to […]