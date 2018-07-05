Looking For One Of The Best Preschools In Singapore? Global Tots Preschool Is A Perfect Option!

The initial years of child development are very crucial and this is a reason why every parent wants the best preschool for their child. There are so many options available for preschools nowadays that it becomes difficult for the parents to decide for an ideal preschool for their child. All those who are looking for one of the best preschools in Singapore shall find worth reading this information. Global Tots Preschool is one of the renowned and reliable options available having five branches located in different areas of Singapore. The school is into this business since years and has only one aim that is to maximize every child’s potential while focusing on every child development. The school feels that the initial years of a child’s life are important and therefore ensures that safe environment is available for holistic development of every child. To know more about the preschool and the programmes it offers you can have a glance through the website globaltots.com.

The preschool focuses on core values for the abbreviated word VITAL that stands for virtue, innovative, tenacity, achievement and loving. These values together make this preschool to the best childcare & preschool in Singapore. The school provides an ideal platform for the child’s development that helps in lifelong learning, achievements and strong parent relationships.

The school is available in five major locations of Singapore that are Holland, Braddell, Admiralty Road East, Sembawang Place and Mountbatten. So, anyone looking for the best preschool in Sewbawang or any other area must approach Global Tots, as it assures best child development.

Different kinds of programmes are offered by the preschool to meet the requirement of every parent. The preschool offers programmes for different age groups like infant care, playgroup, Nursery 1, Nursery 2, Kindergarten 1 and Kingdergarten 2. Also, full and half day care along with flexi-care 3 facility is also available for working parents who want reliable care facility for their child in their absence. The preschool is known for its best infant care in Sembawang and other areas.

For any queries you can contact the preschool of any branch directly via email or phone call, as details are available for the same online.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Global Tots Preschool

Email : ask@globaltots.com.sg

Phone No: 6564763231

Address: 3 Jalan Hitam Manis, Singapore 278418

Website: http://www.globaltots.com.sg/