Home Air Purifier Market : Size, Industry Share, Demand, Analysis, Forecast And Growth Report 2018

This report studies the global Home Air Purifier market status and forecast, categorizes the global Home Air Purifier market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Air purifiers purify the air by trapping air borne contaminants. Dust, mold spores, dust mites, chemicals, odors, and toxins are a few airborne contaminants that an air purifier can trap, but depending on the specific technology that an air purifier uses, certain air purifiers are more adept and safer at trapping particles. The applications field of the Air Purifiers include: Home Air Purifier, car air purifier (also known as car air purifier), medical air purifier, industrial air purifier and engineering air purifier. 

 

The global Home Air Purifier market is valued at 4630 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

  • Sharp
  • Philips
  • Panasonic
  • DAIKIN
  • Midea
  • YADU
  • Coway
  • Blueair
  • Electrolux
  • Whirlpool
  • Amway
  • Austin
  • IQAir
  • Boneco
  • SAMSUNG
  • AIRGLE
  • BROAD
  • MFRESH
  • Honeywell
  • 3M

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Southeast Asia
  • Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • HEPA
  • Active Carbon
  • Photo Catalyst
  • Plasma
  • Static
  • Electricity
  • Anion

By Application, the market can be split into

  • Living room
  • Bedroom
  • Kitchen

 

