Gas Turbine Market Size, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Price, Regional Outlook| Industry Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

Market Overview:-

The gas turbine market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.  The rapid industrialization, urbanization, and fast economic growth in the countries such as India and China will drive the market for gas turbines.

Gas Turbines are widely accepted under any situation around the world as they have very high power-to-weight ratio, compared to reciprocating engines. Gas turbines are installed in power generation, oil & gas, industrial, marine and aviation sector. The constant need for electricity and the unstable power supply situation in most developing countries will aid in the growth of the gas turbines market over the forecast period. Fluctuation in international trade of natural gas and continuing distress over stable natural gas supply are restraining the gas turbine market.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. 

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global gas turbine market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global gas turbine market by its product type, capacity, by application, technology and by regions.

By Product Type

  • Heavy Duty
  • Aeroderivative

By Capacity

  • ≤ 70MW
  • 70-300 MW
  • ≥ 300 MW

By Technology

  • Open Cycle
  • Combined Cycle

By Application

  • Industrial
  • Marine
  • Gas & Oil
  • Power Generation
  • Aviation

By Regions

  • North America 
  • Asia Pacific 
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World  

Top Key Players:-

The key players of global gas turbine markets are General Electric (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan), Alstom S.A (France), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited. (India), Ansaldo Energia, (Italy), Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. (U.K), Harbin Electric Company Limited. (China), MAN Diesel & Turbo. (Germany), Vericor Power Systems. (Georgia) and Solar Turbines Incorporated. (U.S.A).

 

 
 
 

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate:-

Rapid urbanization & industrialization in countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia, demand for continuous electricity supply for operations of industrial sector, data centers, emergency services, commercial & household applications,  are creating a lucrative market for gas turbines in this region as ageing conventional coal-fired power plants often hamper the continuous supply of power. .

