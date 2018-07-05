Experience Great Value and High-Quality Accommodation at LHA London’s New Mansion House

LHA London offers rooms for students and young professionals at New Mansion House. The house provides excellent facilities and services.

[LONDON, 05/07/2018] – LHA London, a provider of accommodation across London, offers cost-effective and flexible rooms for students and young professionals at their New Mansion House. The hostel has several facilities and services to suit the requirements of their residents.

The Best Accommodation at New Mansion House for Students and Young Professionals

New Mansion House is a stunning historic building hidden in a peaceful cul-de-sac near Paddington station. The house is located at 39 Lancaster Gate. To gain access to the West End of London, residents may go for a walk through Hyde Park or take the tube from Lancaster Gate (Zone 1). The hostel offers singles, twins, triples and dorm rooms for both short term and long term stays. Its dining room and entertainment area are social spaces where residents meet up with others in the house. The New Mansion House also has a quiet study area for students.

A Wide Range of Facilities and Inclusions

New Mansion House offers the following facilities and services:

• Breakfast and dinner – continental and great value main meals; unlimited coffee and tea

• Internet – 50MB Wi-Fi, across seven devices for every guest, can be accessed anywhere in the house

• CCTV Surveillance – 24 cloud-based cameras with a porter on duty for enhanced security

• 24-hour key fob – allows residents to come in without disturbing others

• Laundry area – residents may use the coin-operated washing and drying machines

• Cleaning – the house has a 5-star hygiene rating for their regular cleaning services

• Bills and contents insurance – council tax, utilities, insurance fee, general maintenance, incoming data line are all included in the package

About LHA London

Since 1940, LHA London has been a leading provider of cost-effective accommodation for students and young working professionals in the heart of London. They currently have thirteen spacious houses across the capital, all of which have excellent access points to London’s busiest tubes and streets.

For more information about LHA London and other accommodation inquiries, visit their website at https://lhalondon.com.