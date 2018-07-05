Tech

Data as a Service (Daas) Market 2018 – 2023: Company Profiles, Recent Trends, Segments, Competitors Landscape, Size and Regional Study

Comment(0)

Market Highlights:

Businesses are in need of new capabilities to sustain in the market and create a competitive advantage for themselves. Due to rapid changes in technology, the enterprises are shifting towards cloud-based services to help their businesses to reduce the cost of building, running, and protecting applications, thus, accelerating business agility.

Data as a service (DaaS) is a model that provides data on demand to the users irrespective of the geography or organization separation of provider and consumer. DaaS is a cost-efficient, responsive service that lets businesses focus on selling their products, rather than sourcing, managing, and activating data.

The factors responsible for driving the market are growing adoption of big data analytics across different industry verticals and rising demand for real-time data analytics. Moreover, the market is also driven by increased adoption of cloud-based services in enterprises. Initiatives such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility are the major opportunities in data as a service (DaaS) market. The market is also facing a few challenges including data theft and cyber-attacks, and lack of technical expertise in data as a service (DaaS), which can potentially hinder the market growth.

Cloudera has expanded its Altus Data Science platform as a service offering to the Azure cloud. This development will preserve the business metadata and security, and governance policies so they can be implemented across data processing and data analytics workload in the cloud.

 

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6057

 

Major Key Players:

  • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)
  • IBM Corporation (U.S.)
  • Facebook, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Fair Isaac Corporation (U.S.)
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China)
  • Google Inc. (U.S.)
  • Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
  • Bloomberg Finance L.P. (U.S.)
  • com, Inc. (U.S.)
  • LinkedIn Corporation (U.S.)
  • Mastercard Advisors LLC (U.S.)
  • LexisNexis Corporation (U.S.)

 

Other players in the market include comScore, Inc. (U.S.), Dow Jones & Company, Inc. (U.S.), Equifax, Inc. (Canada), Experian plc (Ireland), Acxiom Corporation (U.S.), FirstRain, Inc. (U.S.), Twitter, Inc. (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), and EMC Corporation (U.S.).

 

Regional Analysis:

The global market for Data as a Service Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018 – 2023. The geographical analysis of data as a service market is covered for the regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Due to technological advancements in North America, the region is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Also, owing to the developed and well-established economies, the companies in North America are majorly investing in research and development activities.

 

U.S. based company Salesforce has acquired application network platform MuleSoft as part of the company’s effort to expand its ecosystem into cross-platform application management. The Salesforce Integration Cloud is a unified platform useful for small businesses to maintain multiple cloud systems and apps through different portals as they scale their businesses to various geographies.

 

Segmentation:

  • By deployment, the market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.
  • By organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprise, and large enterprise.
  • By end user, the market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, transportation, IT & telecom, and others.
  • By pricing model, the market is segmented into volume-based pricing model and data type-based pricing model. Volume-based pricing model includes quantity based pricing and pay per use pricing.
  • By solution, the market is segmented into disaster recovery and backup solution, test data management, data warehousing, data migration, and others.
  • By professional services, the market is segmented into implementation & deployment, support & maintenance, and consulting.

 

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-as-a-service-daas-market-6057

 

Intended Audience:

  • Open source and proprietary data collections and providers
  • Developing DaaS capabilities
  • Data creation, aggregation, and enrichment
  • Data Marketplaces
  • Data monetization, including packaging, pricing, and channels
  • DaaS use cases
  • Training data for cognitive/AI solutions

 

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

 

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

 

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

 

 

 

Related Articles
Tech

Innovation Management Market Analysis, Size, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights: Innovation Management refers to products, business processes and innovations in an organization. It is basically combination of management of innovation processes and change management. It involves introducing new and creative ideas in order to respond to internal and external opportunities. It makes use of innovation management tools for easy integration of new methods […]
Tech

Behavioral Health Software Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.80 billion by the End of 2023

A Research Study Titled, “Behavioral Health Software Market By Components, Delivery Model, Functionality, And End User – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research Market Highlights: The Behavioral Health Software Market Is expected to be around $2.80 billion by 2023 from around $0.78 billion in 2014 while growing at a […]
Tech

Blu-ray Players Market 2017: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: In this rapidly changing world of technology, blu-ray players market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment and growing consumption of video on multiple screens are the major factors driving the growth of blu-ray player market.   As compared to other regions, the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *