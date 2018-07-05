Business

China Int’l Vending Machines & Self-service Facilities Fair 2019 (China VMF 2019)

Date: February 24th-26th, 2019
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou
Address: No.380, Yuejiang Zhong Road, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China

Guangdong Province Leads China in Vending Machines Exports
Throughout 2017, China exported 0.43 million pieces of vending machines, totaling USD 17.1195 million. The top 10 vending machines exporting provinces in China in descending order are Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Fujian, Liaoning, Hubei, Sichuan, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Beijing.

Preview of China VMF 2019
Aiming at building the world’s largest vending show, China VMF 2019 plans to congregate 350+ exhibitors on a show floor of 30,000 sq.m. To cover the whole vending value chain, the show is going to add Smart Logistics & Cold Chain for perishables to its exhibition scope. Furthermore, to enhance our presence abroad, our overseas elite marketing team will double its effort in international promotion!

Review of China VMF 2018
Hosting 300+ exhibitors on a show floor of 25,000 sq.m, China VMF 2018 registered 30,000+ visits in 3 days. Exhibitors were grouped in 3 themed exhibiting areas— Vending Machines & Self-Service, Unmanned Stores, and Payment Solutions— each featured with key players from its category, such as Baixue, UBOX, Fuji Electric, Foxconn, TCN, Holo, Comma, DeepBule, Superlead, CPI, Nayax, Union Pay, etc.

Exhibition Scope
▪Vending Machines;
▪Self-Service Machines;
▪Unmanned Stores;
▪Payment Solutions;
▪Office Coffee Services;
▪Vending Items;
▪Accessories;
▪Logistics & Cold Chain for Perishable Vending Items;
▪Vending Machines Management & Operation; etc.

If you are interested in visiting, please do contact us first so that we can help recommend exhibitors that most suit your needs!

