Cheap Human Real Hair Wigs Sale

DHANYAMLA DHARA – South Panchakarma (Kerala)
Address: 154, Shankar Nagar, Near Garden, Nagpur-440010 Name: Dr. Nitesh Khonde Mo. No: 9209107777, 9607957777 Website: http://parijatak.com/panchakarma-treatment-kerala-center/ Headline: DHANYAMLA DHARA – South Panchakarma (Kerala) Summary: This threptic therapy effectively works as an inflammation treatment & ensures the pain relief. This therapy includes pouring of a warm medicated oil from a hung vessel a small continuous […]
Long lasting and Infection Free TENS Electrode Pads for All Skin types
SantaMedical releases new and Improved TENS unit pads coated with a newly designed adhesive. The adhesive lasts 40% longer and is also resistant to Infections and rashes. Best suited for use with SantaMedical TENS unit, these new pads are generic in nature and can be used with any machine in the market. TENS has proven […]
Calcium intake not sufficient in Indians; only half of what is required for healthy bones
New Delhi, 4th June 2018: According to a recently launched global map of dietary calcium intake, Indian adults consume only half the amount of calcium required for healthy bones. Launched by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF), it indicates that the average calcium intake is only 429 mg per day against the requirement of 800 to […]